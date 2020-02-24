Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Moving to bench
Bullock will move to the bench for Monday's game against Houston, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Bullock has started every healthy game since Jan. 7, but the Knicks will mix things up and go with Moe Harkless at small forward Monday -- perhaps in an effort to counter the Rockets' super-small-ball alignment. Bullock is averaging 9.9 points and 1.7 made threes (37.5% 3PT) in seven February contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...