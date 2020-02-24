Bullock will move to the bench for Monday's game against Houston, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Bullock has started every healthy game since Jan. 7, but the Knicks will mix things up and go with Moe Harkless at small forward Monday -- perhaps in an effort to counter the Rockets' super-small-ball alignment. Bullock is averaging 9.9 points and 1.7 made threes (37.5% 3PT) in seven February contests.