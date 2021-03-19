Bullock finished Thursday's game against the Magic with 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Bullock moved to the bench while Alec Burks got the start at shooting guard, but he still saw a significant workload (36 minutes) and capitalized with six made three-pointers. Bullock now has 18 made threes over his last four games.