Bullock finished Thursday's game against the Magic with 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Bullock moved to the bench while Alec Burks got the start at shooting guard, but he still saw a significant workload (36 minutes) and capitalized with six made three-pointers. Bullock now has 18 made threes over his last four games.
More News
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Good shooting continues•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Adds 19 points in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Minimal production in blowout loss•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Modest results against Pistons•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Scores 10 against Minnesota•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Nails seven triples in loss Sunday•