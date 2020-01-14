Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Officially cleared
Bullock (thigh) is available for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Bullock was initially deemed probable due to a left thigh bruise, and the team has since cleared him for Tuesday's clash. He's started the last four games for the Knicks, averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 assists over that stretch.
