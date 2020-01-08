Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Only seven points in start
Bullock had just seven points, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Lakers.
Bullock shifted into the starting lineup with Marcus Morris (neck) ruled out prior to tipoff. His playing time increased to 27 minutes but he was ultimately unable to capitalize on the opportunity. During his time in Detroit, Bullock struggled to maintain relevance even when playing 30 minutes a night. His role on the Knicks is far from certain and so h should be viewed as a deep league option only.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...