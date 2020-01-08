Bullock had just seven points, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Lakers.

Bullock shifted into the starting lineup with Marcus Morris (neck) ruled out prior to tipoff. His playing time increased to 27 minutes but he was ultimately unable to capitalize on the opportunity. During his time in Detroit, Bullock struggled to maintain relevance even when playing 30 minutes a night. His role on the Knicks is far from certain and so h should be viewed as a deep league option only.