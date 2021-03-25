Bullock (ankle) is out Thursday against the Wizards.
Bullock picked up the sprained right ankle during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, and he won't be available for Thursday's rematch. In his place, Alec Burks and Kevin Knox could see extra minutes.
