Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Out with illness
Bullock has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Bulls due to an illness, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Bullock will miss Saturday's contest after falling ill at some point after Thursday's tilt with Philadelphia. In his absence, look for Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson to expanded workloads.
