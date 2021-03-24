Bullock is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a right ankle sprain.

The Knicks are leading by 25 points in the closing stages of the third quarter, so the 30-year-old may be held out even if cleared to return. Bullock had seven points (2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 23 minutes prior to the injury.