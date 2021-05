Bullock posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Nuggets.

The Knicks' ugly first quarter put them behind the 8-ball, but he actually managed to deliver his standard scoring performance by the game's end. Bullock hasn't reached 20 or more points since early April, and his secondary categories don't register much. These deficiencies hinder his appeal as a fantasy option.