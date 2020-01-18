Bullock (neck) will play and start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Following a one-game absence due to neck soreness, Bullock will be back in the lineup Saturday. Over the past five games, he's averaging 10.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 rebounds in 25.8 minutes.