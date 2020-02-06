Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Playing, starting Thursday
Bullock (illness) will play and start Thursday's matchup against the Magic, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
As expected, Bullock will play despite being under the weather. Over his past nine games, he's averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assist in 26.3 minutes.
