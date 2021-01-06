Bullock (knee) will play and start Wednesday against the Jazz, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Despite left knee soreness, Bullock will take the court. Over the past four games, he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34.5 minutes.
