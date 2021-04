Bullock (illness) logged 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist Friday in a 99-86 loss to the Mavericks.

An illness neither affected Bullock's availability to play nor his play on the court Friday. He has now scored at least four three-pointers in seven of his 42 games this season. Bullock's scoring could supply some value, but its sporadic occurrences don't make it a reliable asset.