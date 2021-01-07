Bullock (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
A sore left knee lands Bullock on the injury report, but there's no reason to believe he won't be available Friday. Bullocks started and played 30 minutes Wednesday against Utah, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and a steal.
