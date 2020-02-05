Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Probable for Thursday
Bullock is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Magic due to an illness.
Bullock is feeling under the weather, but he's still expected to take the court against Orlando. Over the past four games, he's averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.5 minutes.
