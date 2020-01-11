Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Probable Sunday
Bullock is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Miami due to a left thigh contusion.
Bullock appears to have bruised his thigh during Friday's loss to New Orleans, though the injury doesn't appear to be anything too serious. In the unlikely event he's held out, look for Damyean Dotson and Wayne Ellington to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.