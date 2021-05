Bullock is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle.

Bullock emerged from Tuesday's overtime loss to the Lakers with a sprained ankle, and the Knicks will keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours before making a final call. Bullock played 46 minutes Tuesday for the second consecutive game, though he finished with just five points on 2-of-9 shooting (1-5 3Pt).