Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Questionable Monday
Bullock (illness) is questionable for Monday's tilt with Houston, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Bullock's at risk of missing a second consecutive contest due to an illness. If he's unable to go, expect Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox to see additional minutes.
