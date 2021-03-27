Bullock (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Bullock missed Thursday's game against Washington due to a right ankle sprain, but he has a chance to return against Milwaukee. If he's held out once again, Derrick Rose (conditioning) and Frank Ntilikina could see increased run for the Knicks.
More News
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Out Thursday•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Picks up ankle sprain•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Notches 20 points off bench•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Good shooting continues•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Adds 19 points in Monday's loss•