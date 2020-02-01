Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Questionable Saturday
Bullock is questionable for Saturday's game against Indiana due to an illness.
Bullock appears to have picked up an illness in the wake of Thursday's loss to Memphis. If he's ultimately held out, Damyean Dotson, Wayne Ellington and Allonzo Trier would all be in line for increased minutes.
