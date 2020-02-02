Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Quiet in win
Bullock had seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in the Knicks' 92-85 win versus the Pacers on Saturday night.
With Elfrid Payton serving his one-game suspension and Frank Ntilikina (groin) out, Bullock had a window to capitalize on some additional minutes. Instead, it was a standard role and slightly below average production from the 28-year-old. Bullock doesn't warrant mainstream fantasy consideration.
