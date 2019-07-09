Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Re-working deal with Knicks
Bullock and the Knicks are in the process of re-working the original two-year, $21 million deal that was agreed upon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It appears the Knicks' desire to rework the original deal stems from concerns about the swingman's fitness for the upcoming season, as it's unclear whether or not Bullock will be able to play a full season. Based on preliminary reports, it looks like Bullock is in line for the deal to become less lucrative, but the details are largely unknown. Expect another update to come once the contract is finalized.
