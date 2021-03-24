Bullock (ankle) returned to Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Bullock exited during the third quarter after suffering a right ankle sprain, but it was apparently a minor issue since he was back on the court before the end of the period.
