Bullock (hip) will not play in Monday's game against Charlotte, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Bullock is dealing with a sore right hip and did not make the trip to Charlotte with the team. He should be considered day-to-day for now as Wednesday's home matchup against the Nets approaches. With Alec Burks (ankle) still out, Austin Rivers should be set to benefit most in Bullock's absence.