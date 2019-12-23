Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Ruled out Monday
Bullock (back) won't play in Monday's game against the Wizards.
Bullock has yet to take the court this season after undergoing offseason back surgery. He remains without a firm timetable and can continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's game against the Nets.
