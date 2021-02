Bullock posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds over 31 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Bullock had a double-digit scoring total for the first time since Feb. 7, and he helped lead the Knicks to a win over Minnesota on Sunday. the 29-year-old has continued to have fairly consistent playing time as a starter, although his output has been limited by modest shot volume recently.