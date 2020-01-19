Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Scores 14, swipes three
Bullock accumulated 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 loss to the 76ers.
Bullock returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to neck soreness and amassed a season high minute total. He has scored in double figures in three of the last four games, and he has already snagged three steals three times through nine appearances. With R.J. Barrett (ankle) expected to miss at least a week, Bullock may be in line to continue playing plenty of minutes in the short term and could be a sneaky cheap option in daily leagues during Monday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.