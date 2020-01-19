Bullock accumulated 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 loss to the 76ers.

Bullock returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to neck soreness and amassed a season high minute total. He has scored in double figures in three of the last four games, and he has already snagged three steals three times through nine appearances. With R.J. Barrett (ankle) expected to miss at least a week, Bullock may be in line to continue playing plenty of minutes in the short term and could be a sneaky cheap option in daily leagues during Monday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.