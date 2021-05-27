Bullock accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Hawks.

The 30-year-old rebounded from Game 1's six-point dud to score the second-most points on the team behind Derrick Rose's 26 points. Bullock also got back on track from behind the arc, sinking 4-of-7 three-pointers after missing all five of his attempts Sunday. The eighth-year forward will look to build on his bounce-back performance in Game 3 on Friday.