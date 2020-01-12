Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Scores 16 versus Heat
Bullock totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the Heat.
Bullock finished with season highs in scoring, assists, threes and minutes while occupying a spot in the starting five. He had been listed as probable due to a thigh injury but was able to give it a go, and his ability to defend and score from the perimeter will likely result in Bullock holding down the fort as a starter for as long as Marcus Morris (neck) remains sidelined.
