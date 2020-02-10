Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Scores 21, sinks five treys
Bullock collected 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.
Bullock finished with season highs in points, made threes and minutes and has reached double figures in scoring in two of the last three tilts. Maurice Harkless (illness) is yet to make his Knicks debut, and it's unclear whether Bullock will regularly earn 30-plus minutes going forward with Marcus Morris no longer on the team. If so, Bullock could at least warrant attention in deep leagues.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.