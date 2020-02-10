Bullock collected 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Bullock finished with season highs in points, made threes and minutes and has reached double figures in scoring in two of the last three tilts. Maurice Harkless (illness) is yet to make his Knicks debut, and it's unclear whether Bullock will regularly earn 30-plus minutes going forward with Marcus Morris no longer on the team. If so, Bullock could at least warrant attention in deep leagues.