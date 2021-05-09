Bullock registered 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 46 minutes of Sunday's 106-100 victory over the Clippers.

Outside of a brief break at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second, Bullock played the entire game en route to a season-high 24 points. It was the first time Bullock had topped the 20-point mark since April 5 and fifth time overall. On the plus side, Bullock has been a consistent source of triples as he's connected on an average of 3.4 treys since March 31 -- a span of 21 games.