Bullock had 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Bullock was one of four New York players that scored at least 15 points, and he was quite sharp from deep after making four of his eight three-point attempts. The veteran sharpshooter has made at least two treys in 15 straight games and has settled himself as a reliable scoring threat -- he's also scored in double digits in nine games in a row.