Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Signs new deal with New York
Bullock signed a new two-year contract with the Knicks on Tuesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The exact price of the deal is still unknown, but Begley reports that it is less than the $4.7 million cap exception the team had. Bullock's original deal was agreed to at two years and $21 million, but some unexpected health issues following the swingman's physical caused a sharp decline in price. More details on Bullock's health should be released shortly, but it's unclear at this time how it will affect his workload for the 2019-20 season.
