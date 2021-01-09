Bullock (knee) is starting Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Bullock was listed as probable for Friday's game, but he'll officially be active against the Thunder. He played 30 minutes in Wednesday's contest against the Jazz and is unlikely to face much limitation Friday.
