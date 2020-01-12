Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Starting Sunday
Bullock (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against Miami, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Bullock was listed as probable for the game with a thigh contusion, so his availability was never in much peril. He'll get the nod at small forward for a fourth game in a row with Marcus Morris (neck) sidelined again.
