Bullock is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The 28-year-old made his season debut Jan. 1 and will now enter the starting five in place of Marcus Morris (neck). Bullock is averaging 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 19.7 minutes in three games since returning to action.