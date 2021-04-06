Bullock scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets.

Bullock continued to light it up from three-point range, as he's now tallied 11 threes across his last two contests. With the performance, Bullock extended his double-digit point scoring streak to four games. However, he provides little else in the box score and is shooting only 43.1 percent from the field on the season, making him an unreliable contributor despite relatively consistent minutes.