Bullock scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3PT) to go along with seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Bullock hadn't topped 27 minutes in any game this season and was facing a potential move to the bench due to the strong play of Alec Burks (ankle). However, with Burks absent, Bullock stepped into a big role and delivered his best stat line of the season. Most notably, he shot well from behind the arc after entering the game having hit just 5 of his 14 shots from three-point range across three contests.