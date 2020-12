Bullock finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two assists, one board, and one steal, in 26 minutes of a 121-107 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Bullock shot poorly from the field, mostly due to a high volume of shots from outside the arc in the contest. He could to see playing time dwindle if he continues to be outplayed by teammate Alec Burks, with whom he competed in the preseason for the starting spot. He'll face the 76ers on Saturday.