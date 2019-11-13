Knicks' Reggie Bullock: To be re-evaluated in December
Bullock (back) will be re-evaluated in early December.
Bullock hasn't been able to participate in any basketball-related activity since undergoing back surgery in July. It's reported though that the guard is progressing quite well in his rehab assignments and has been medically cleared to return to practice Wednesday and participate in non-contact drills.
