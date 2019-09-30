Knicks' Reggie Bullock: To be re-evaluated in November
Bullock (back) will be re-evaluated in early November, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Bullock underwent back surgery in mid-July, and the team said Monday that he's making progress in his recovery. He won't be rushed back, however, and it appears the Knicks are prepared for him to miss at least the first few weeks of the regular season.
More News
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Undergoes back surgery•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: To miss one month of season•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Signs new deal with New York•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Re-working deal with Knicks•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Lands with New York•
-
Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Uncertain to play Tuesday•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...