Knicks' Reggie Bullock: To miss one month of season
Bullock is expected to miss at least one month of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
It's still unknown what kind of injury Bullock, who signed a re-worked two year deal Tuesday, is dealing with, but it looks like the Knicks are preparing to be without the sharp shooter for the early part of the regular season. Expect more on Bullock's status to be released as the start of the season approaches.
