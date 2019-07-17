Bullock underwent surgery Wednesday to address a cervical disc herniation, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It was disclosed Tuesday that Bullock is expected to miss about a month of the season, but it was unclear until Wednesday why that was the case. While the injury doesn't seem to be overly serious, the Knicks' medical staff seemed to feel it was best for Bullock to address the issue with surgery prior to the season. Assuming his rehab goes as planned, Bullock may take the court for the Knicks in early November.