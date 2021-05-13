Bullock (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's contest against the Spurs.
Bullock was initially questionable, but his sprained right ankle is apparently feeling good. Over the past three games, Bullock has averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 43.3 minutes.
