Bullock (back) is scheduled to be re-evaluated in early December.

Bullock hasn't been able to participate in any basketball-related activities since undergoing back surgery in July. While the swingman seems to be progressing well in his rehab and has received medical clearance for non-contact drills, the Knicks won't have a firm target date for his 2019-20 debut until he's completely free of restrictions while practicing.

