Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Won't play Friday
Bullock (back) is out for Friday's game against the Heat, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Bullock is making progress, and he was cleared to return to practice earlier in the week. However, he isn't ready to make his debut quite yet. His next opportunity to do so arrives Saturday against the Bucks.
