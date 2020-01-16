Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Won't play Thursday
Bullock (neck) won't play in Thursday's contest against Phoenix.
Bullock was originally deemed probable heading into Thursday's matchup, but the veteran's sore neck appears to have worsened over the past few hours. With Bullock unavailable Thursday, Damyean Dotson and Kevin Knox may see extended run.
