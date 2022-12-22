Barrett racked up 30 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 46 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Raptors.

Barrett has been on a tear of late and has been one of New York's main scoring threats in recent weeks, making at least eight field goals in each of his last seven appearances and scoring at least 20 points five times during that stretch. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis has been a huge issue for the former Duke star this season, but he seems to be moving in the right direction. Barrett is averaging 21.7 points per game in December.