Barrett finished Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Nets with 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes.

Barrett put up another 20-point effort Saturday, the fifth time he has done so in his past seven games. Not only were the points there but he was also efficient from the floor, an element of his game that often raises questions. Despite being outside the top 200 this season, Barrett remains a viable commodity in standard formats, as long as defensive production is not high on your list of requirements.