Barrett chipped in 26 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 victory over Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Barrett finished second on the team in scoring while finishing three rebounds shy of a double-double in Wednesday's Game 5 win-of-go-home contest against Miami. Barrett has posted at least 20 points in four of five games in the second-round series.
