Barrett provided 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-95 win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Barrett continued his efficient play by scoring 21 points on 53.8 percent shooting. The point total lands the guard second on the Knicks in scoring, only trailing teammate Jalen Brunson (23 points). Not only is Barrett starting to score in bunches, but he has also shot better than 50 percent in each outing. The Knicks will hope that the 22-year-old guard can continue his efficient shooting and provide a much-needed offensive boost as they advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.